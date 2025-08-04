IND vs ENG Test: Fans React as Siraj Unleashes Fury, India Beats England by 6 Runs

Fans react as they witness the thrilling climax of the IND vs ENG Test with Mohammed Siraj unleashing a fiery spell, leading India to an astonishing 6-run victory over England at The Oval. Fans around the world are celebrating Siraj’s heroic 5-wicket haul that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and leveled the series 2-2. From breathtaking wickets to nerve-wracking moments on the final morning, this match had it all.