IND vs ENG Test: Fans React as Siraj Unleashes Fury, India Beats England by 6 Runs
Fans react as they witness the thrilling climax of the IND vs ENG Test with Mohammed Siraj unleashing a fiery spell, leading India to an astonishing 6-run victory over England at The Oval. Fans around the world are celebrating Siraj’s heroic 5-wicket haul that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and leveled the series 2-2. From breathtaking wickets to nerve-wracking moments on the final morning, this match had it all.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:13
Now Playing
News
01:14
Now Playing
02:47
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing