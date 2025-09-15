IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Stars as India Beat Pakistan by 7 Wickets
India outclassed Pakistan in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium, sealing a seven-wicket win with 25 balls to spare. Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket spell dismantled Pakistan’s middle order, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 guided India’s chase after Abhishek Sharma’s explosive start.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:07
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing