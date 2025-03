Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri made a stunning return to international football, scoring in India's 3-0 win over the Maldives. The 40-year-old striker, who had retired in 2024, was persuaded to rejoin the team and netted his 95th international goal in the 75th minute. His comeback has reignited hopes for India’s AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, proving his leadership and skill remain unmatched.