MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

India vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli’s 135, Kuldeep’s Four-fer Boost IND to Win by 17 Runs

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 01 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Share this Video

India eked out a thrilling 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi. Virat Kohli smashed a classy 135, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets. A late fightback by South Africa fell just short in a pulsating finish.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

India vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli’s 135, Kuldeep’s Four-fer Boost IND to Win by 17 Runs
Now Playing
India vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli’s 135, Kuldeep’s Four-fer Boost IND to Win by 17 Runs
Chelsea vs Arsenal Highlights: Ten-Man Blues Hold Gunners 1-1 in Fiery London Derby
Now Playing
Chelsea vs Arsenal Highlights: Ten-Man Blues Hold Gunners 1-1 in Fiery London Derby
IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup
Now Playing
IBCA Chairman Hails Women’s Blind Team for Winning T20 World Cup
India Wins T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025, Champions Get Emotional
Now Playing
India Wins T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025, Champions Get Emotional
Captain Deepika of Women’s Cricket Team for Blind on T20 WC, Message for Blind People
Now Playing
Captain Deepika of Women’s Cricket Team for Blind on T20 WC, Message for Blind People
India’s Gen Z Breaks Stereotypes on Women in Sports | BCCI’s Equal Pay | Exclusive
Now Playing
India’s Gen Z Breaks Stereotypes on Women in Sports | BCCI’s Equal Pay | Exclusive
Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team | Captain Deepika EXCLUSIVE
Now Playing
Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team | Captain Deepika EXCLUSIVE
Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty
Now Playing
Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights | Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern’s 2-1 Win in Paris
Now Playing
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights | Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern’s 2-1 Win in Paris
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
Now Playing
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House
Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Ashish Chanchlani Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Hilarious ‘Ghost Target’ Task
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey Ends in Shocking Eviction
03:21
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur’s Journey Ends in Shocking Eviction
Gulshan Devaiah on Kantara 2, Profit-Sharing Fight & Working With Rishab Shetty
06:09
Now Playing
Gulshan Devaiah on Kantara 2, Profit-Sharing Fight & Working With Rishab Shetty

News

The Great Khali Praises BJO Leadership in Maharashtra
01:44
Now Playing
The Great Khali Praises BJO Leadership in Maharashtra
India Beats SA, Fans Celebrate: ‘Paisa Wasool Match Tha’
03:52
Now Playing
India Beats SA, Fans Celebrate: ‘Paisa Wasool Match Tha’
Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Led by Don Shahzad Bhatti
09:52
Now Playing
Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Linked Terror Module Led by Don Shahzad Bhatti

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?