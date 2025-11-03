India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!

India Vs South Africa Highlights
History created in Mumbai! India’s women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final. Shafali Verma’s blazing 87 and Deepti Sharma’s magical five-wicket haul sealed India’s golden night of glory at DY Patil Stadium.
