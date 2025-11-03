MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

India Vs South Africa Highlights

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 03 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Share this Video

History created in Mumbai! India’s women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final. Shafali Verma’s blazing 87 and Deepti Sharma’s magical five-wicket haul sealed India’s golden night of glory at DY Patil Stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
Now Playing
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
India Vs Australia Women Highlights | Jemimah Rodrigues’ Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!
Now Playing
India Vs Australia Women Highlights | Jemimah Rodrigues’ Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series
Now Playing
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Powers India to 6-Wicket Win
Now Playing
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Powers India to 6-Wicket Win
Asia Cup 2025: Fans Confident Ahead of India-Pak Super Four Clash in Dubai
Now Playing
Asia Cup 2025: Fans Confident Ahead of India-Pak Super Four Clash in Dubai
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Highlights | Sanju Samson Anchors India’s Innings with 56 off 45
Now Playing
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Highlights | Sanju Samson Anchors India’s Innings with 56 off 45
SL Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Mendis, Nabi Shine as Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan by 6 Wickets
Now Playing
SL Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Mendis, Nabi Shine as Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan by 6 Wickets
PAK Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Fakhar, Shaheen Star as Pakistan Beat UAE by 41 Runs
Now Playing
PAK Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Fakhar, Shaheen Star as Pakistan Beat UAE by 41 Runs
Manchester United To Be Relegated? Opta Predicts Grim Odds Over Champions League Return
Now Playing
Manchester United To Be Relegated? Opta Predicts Grim Odds Over Champions League Return
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Stars as India Beat Pakistan by 7 Wickets
Now Playing
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Stars as India Beat Pakistan by 7 Wickets

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
03:22
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal BLASTS Malti, Tanya Stirs Drama!
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal BLASTS Malti, Tanya Stirs Drama!

News

Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, Global Praise for India’s World Cup-Winning Women
03:57
Now Playing
Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, Global Praise for India’s World Cup-Winning Women
Rahul Gandhi Turns Fisherman in Bihar, Joins Locals in Pond Fishing
03:24
Now Playing
Rahul Gandhi Turns Fisherman in Bihar, Joins Locals in Pond Fishing
Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over ‘Attacks on Christians’
03:25
Now Playing
Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over ‘Attacks on Christians’

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?