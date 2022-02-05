  • Facebook
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Feb 5, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    It was a proud moment for India this week when it was revealed that veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was adjudged the World Games Athlete of the Year. He has played a pivotal role in Indian hockey's success of late. Last year during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he helped India win the bronze medal and end India's 31-year-long wait for a medal at the event.

    Being recognised for a couple of great recent successes, Sreejesh was elated for the same, along with the laurels he has won of late. Speaking to Asianet Newsable following his World Games Athlete of the Year success, he reckoned that while he believed he could be winning it, he was astonished to see himself win by such a considerable margin. Overall, he rated the nomination and the win as a great honour for himself.

    Sreejesh further spoke on how India has recovered from its turbulent phase over the past few years and what inspired the side to go all-out for a medal in Tokyo. Also, he has affirmed that the team is all focused on the upcoming Asian Games this year, as winning gold would seal its berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics. You can watch his full interview above.

