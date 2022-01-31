PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete of the Year Award 2022

PR Sreejesh helped India win the bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics. He has won the World Games Athlete of the Year Award 2022. He is the second Indian to win after Rani Rampal.

In another historic moment for Indian sports, veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has won the 2022 World Games Athlete of the Year Award. His invaluable contributions to the side's bronze-medal winning success during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics played a huge role in winning the award. He has become the second Indian after Rani Rampal to bag the accolade.

Sreejesh faced stiff competition from Alberto Gin Lopez of Spain (sport climber) and Michele Giordano of Italy (wushu player). However, the Indian received the most votes of 1,27,647, compared to Lopez's 67,428 and Giordano's 52,046. Sreejesh was the only Indian nominated for the award after being recommended by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). ALSO READ: 'Great team work' - PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination

"I'm very honoured to win this award. First of all, a big thank you to FIH for nominating me for this award. And secondly, thanks to all the Indian hockey lovers around the world who voted for me. By getting nominated, I did my part, but the rest was done by the fans and hockey lovers. So, this award goes to them, and I think they deserve this award more than me," Sreejesh said in a statement after winning the laurel, reports PTI.

"It's a big moment for Indian hockey as well because everyone in the hockey community, all the hockey federations around the world, voted for me, so it's great to see that support from the hockey family. I am a person who doesn't believe in individual awards, especially when you are part of a team," added Sreejesh. ALSO READ: PR Sreejesh on meeting PM Modi - "He talked to us by taking us to our comfort level"