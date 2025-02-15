Gujarat Giants vs RCB Highlights: RCB WINS by 6 Wickets in WPL 2025 Thriller!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 15, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

In the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets. The game took place on February 14, 2025, at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Gujarat Giants set a target of 201/5 in their 20 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner scoring 79 runs. In response, RCB successfully chased down the target, reaching 202/4 in 18.3 overs. This victory gives RCB a strong start in the tournament.

