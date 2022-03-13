ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando expressed disappointment over his team's performance in the 3-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final first leg fixture on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Spanish tactician said that he felt his team needed to find solutions for the second leg on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna put the Mariners ahead inside the opening 18 minutes, but goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yasir and Javier Siverio secured the comeback win for Hyderabad FC.

"I think I'm repeating, but the team was tired, some injuries at the end and the substitutions were in relation to injuries. We changed the plan, and then we made mistakes. We lost focus at the end. If you lose focus, it leaves you open and gives great opportunities to Hyderabad FC," Ferrando said.

Meanwhile, Tiri got himself injured during the game while trying to block Yasir's shot and was replaced with Hugo Boumous.

The Spanish defender is an important player for ATK Mohun Bagan, and head coach Ferrando will hope the 30-year-old retains his match-fitness before the second leg.

When asked about the squad's fitness, Ferrando said, "We will see. It's difficult because we need a minimum of two-three days, and then we'll see what happens."

ATK Mohun Bagan still has a chance to win the tie but might need the help of extra-time or even a penalty shootout to do so in the second leg.

When asked about whether he's now thinking about stretching the next game to extra time or ending it within 90 minutes itself, Ferrando said, "In the end, it's like the game against Jamshedpur. The odds are almost the same."

"We need to try to find solutions, and our mentality all the time is to win. That will never change. Our mentality is to win every game, and it's necessary to win on Wednesday. Of course, we need to win at least by 2-0, but we'll try to do the best," he concluded.