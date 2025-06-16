PM Modi Receives Cyprus’ Top Honour – Grand Cross of Order of Makarios III
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’ highest civilian honour, by President Nikos Christodoulides on June 16. Honoured for his vision of global unity, Modi thanked Cypriots and dedicated the award to India‑Cyprus friendship and shared values.
