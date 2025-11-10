MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 10 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Share this Video

Captain Deepika TC, leader of India’s blind women’s cricket team, lost her eyesight as a baby, but never her vision for life. In this exclusive conversation, she shares her journey from humble beginnings and early struggles to representing India on the world stage. A singer, cricket lover, and Virat Kohli fan, Deepika opens up about battling social prejudice, her family’s support, and breaking barriers for blind women athletes in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team | Captain Deepika EXCLUSIVE
Now Playing
Lost Sight as a Child, Now Leading Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team | Captain Deepika EXCLUSIVE
Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty
Now Playing
Blind Women Cricketers Need Govt Backing In Training Facilities | Indian Team Manager Shikha Shetty
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights | Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern’s 2-1 Win in Paris
Now Playing
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights | Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern’s 2-1 Win in Paris
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
Now Playing
India Vs South Africa Highlights | Shafali & Deepti Dominate ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!
India Vs Australia Women Highlights | Jemimah Rodrigues’ Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!
Now Playing
India Vs Australia Women Highlights | Jemimah Rodrigues’ Epic 127 Leads Record-Breaking Chase!
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series
Now Playing
Kabeer, Sibghatullah, Haroon: Pak Strike Kills Afghan Cricketers; Afghanistan Withdraw from Series
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Powers India to 6-Wicket Win
Now Playing
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Abhishek Sharma Powers India to 6-Wicket Win
Asia Cup 2025: Fans Confident Ahead of India-Pak Super Four Clash in Dubai
Now Playing
Asia Cup 2025: Fans Confident Ahead of India-Pak Super Four Clash in Dubai
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Highlights | Sanju Samson Anchors India’s Innings with 56 off 45
Now Playing
India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Highlights | Sanju Samson Anchors India’s Innings with 56 off 45
SL Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Mendis, Nabi Shine as Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan by 6 Wickets
Now Playing
SL Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Mendis, Nabi Shine as Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan by 6 Wickets

Entertainment

Anumol’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Highlights | From Underdog to Unstoppable Winner
03:11
Now Playing
Anumol’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Highlights | From Underdog to Unstoppable Winner
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Charges Morcha Against Farhana, Dramatic Clash Shakes the House
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Charges Morcha Against Farhana, Dramatic Clash Shakes the House
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Shall Win the Trophy? Aneesh or Anumol? Highest Votes
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Shall Win the Trophy? Aneesh or Anumol? Highest Votes
Bigg Boss 19: Ajay Devgn & Madhavan Light Up Stage; Pranit’s 'Garbage' Comment Sparks Chaos
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Ajay Devgn & Madhavan Light Up Stage; Pranit’s 'Garbage' Comment Sparks Chaos

News

Will Pokrovsk Fall Soon? Russia’s New Offensive Puts Eastern Ukraine Under Siege
04:27
Now Playing
Will Pokrovsk Fall Soon? Russia’s New Offensive Puts Eastern Ukraine Under Siege
‘Were Planning Something Big Inside India’ | Ex-J&K DGP SP Vaid on Delhi-NCR Terror Plot
09:50
Now Playing
‘Were Planning Something Big Inside India’ | Ex-J&K DGP SP Vaid on Delhi-NCR Terror Plot
Delhi-NCR: Massive Terror Plot Busted | 360 Kg Explosives Seized in Joint Raid
06:27
Now Playing
Delhi-NCR: Massive Terror Plot Busted | 360 Kg Explosives Seized in Joint Raid

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?