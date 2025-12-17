MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
IPL 2026 Auction: Team-Wise Squads and Player Prices

KKR splashed record sums on Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana at the IPL 2026 auction, while uncapped Indian youngsters drew massive bids, reshaping squads ahead of the new season.

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 17 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders stole the spotlight at the IPL 2026 auction, splurging a record Rs 25.20 crore on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Rs 18 crore on Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana. Green became the most expensive overseas player ever, while Pathirana emerged as the costliest Sri Lankan buy in IPL history.

Uncapped Indian players triggered bidding wars, with 20-year-old spinner Prashant Veer and 19-year-old keeper-batter Kartik Sharma going to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore each, making them the highest-paid uncapped players ever. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar fetched Rs 8.40 crore from Delhi Capitals.

Big names saw mixed fortunes as Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were picked late for Rs 75 lakh each, while stars like Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, David Miller and Quinton de Kock found new homes. Several notable players, including Devon Conway and Spencer Johnson, went unsold in a dramatic auction.

