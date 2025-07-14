Chelsea Defeats PSG Clinching FIFA Club World Cup Glory | Trump Stars in Medal Ceremony
Chelsea wrote global football history by defeating PSG 3‑0 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Cole Palmer’s brace and assist sealed the win, while Donald Trump grabbed headlines by handing out medals and trophy on centre stage amid mixed reactions . Re-watch the trophy moments and the unexpected star turn by Trump. Did this cement Chelsea’s dominance — or ignite controversy?
