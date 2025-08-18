MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Highlights | Eze Goal Disallowed, Debut Spark from Estevão

Published : Aug 18 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Chelsea began their Premier League campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Eberechi Eze's stunning free-kick was disallowed by VAR due to a wall infringement, denying what looked like a breakthrough goal. Despite over 70% possession, Chelsea struggled to fire, while young Brazilian debutant Estevão brought energy off the bench, keeping fans hopeful amid a subdued opening.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Highlights | Eze Goal Disallowed, Debut Spark from Estevão
What REALLY Happened in Manchester United's 1-0 Win Against Arsenal
Wolves vs Manchester City Highlights | Haaland Brace, Reijnders Shines On Debut
IND vs ENG Test: Fans React as Siraj Unleashes Fury, India Beats England by 6 Runs
IND vs ENG 5th Test Highlights: India Edges Out England, Siraj’s Fiery Bowling & Prasidh’s Wickets
SA vs Pak Champions | WCL 2025 Final Highlights | AB de Villiers’ Century Powers SA to 9-Wicket Win
India’s Big Medal Hopes for LA Olympics 2028: Neeraj, Manu, Anahat & More in Spotlight
Oval Curator Responds Calmly To Gambhir Clash: 'We Have Nothing To Hide'
Divya Deshmukh Creates History, Wins FIDE Women's World Cup 2025
WATCH: Pakistani Fan Told to Cover Jersey at India vs England Match. Netizens React
Entertainment

Vijay & Rashmika Shine At India’s 79th Independence Day Parade | New York
01:59
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down AGAIN After Gizele’s Accusation
03:43
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Nevin Crowned the Biggest Entertainer | Mohanlal Impressed
04:02
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Escapes Gunfire Attack At Gurugram Home | Probe On
04:17
News

US Rejects Claims European Leaders Came to ‘Protect’ Zelenskyy in Trump Meeting
04:17
Why US Monitors India-Pakistan Situation Every Single Day? | Marco Rubio
03:28
INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Over Bihar Electoral Rolls
01:20
Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
