Barcelona vs Copenhagen Highlights: Barca Storm Back to Seal Last‑16 Spot

Barcelona produced a thrilling comeback at the Spotify Camp Nou, turning a 0‑1 first‑half deficit into a commanding 4–1 win over Copenhagen in Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Lewandowski, Yamal, Raphinha and Rashford ensured the Catalans secure a top‑eight finish and direct qualification to the Round of 16.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source