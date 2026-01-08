MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Bangladesh Refuses to Play T20 World Cup Matches in India, Demands Sri Lanka Shift

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 08 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Bangladesh clearly stated it does not want to play its 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security and dignity concerns. The country’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul confirmed that Bangladesh has officially requested the ICC to shift its games to co-host Sri Lanka. The issue has added a political edge to the World Cup build-up, with talks still ongoing between the ICC and BCB.

