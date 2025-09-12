BAN Vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Bangladesh Beat Hong Kong By 7 Wickets
Bangladesh registered their first win of the Asia Cup 2025, defeating Hong Kong by 7 wickets in the 3rd T20I at Dubai. Skipper Litton Das anchored the chase with a fine 59, after Hong Kong had posted 143/7. Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib shone with the ball, restricting Hong Kong to a below-par total.
