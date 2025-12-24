Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Highlights: Gunners Win Penalty Thriller to Reach Semis
Arsenal survived a dramatic Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium, edging past Crystal Palace on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw across normal and extra time. A late own goal, a stoppage-time equaliser, and an epic shootout defined a night of high drama as the Gunners sealed their place in the semi-finals.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing