Arsenal vs Brentford Highlights: Merino, Saka Fire Gunners to 2-0 Win
Arsenal sealed a confident 2-0 win over Brentford at the Emirates, reclaiming a five-point Premier League lead. Mikel Merino scored early with a sharp header, while Bukayo Saka buried a stoppage-time second after a tense battle. Brentford defended deep and tested Arsenal physically, but the Gunners remained dominant throughout.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing