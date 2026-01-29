Arsenal vs Kairat Highlights: Gunners Make UCL History With Perfect 8/8 Record

Arsenal capped off a historic UEFA Champions League league phase with a dramatic 3–2 win over Kairat Almaty at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners became the first team ever to finish the UCL league phase with eight wins from eight games, sealing top spot ahead of the knockout rounds. Kai Havertz starred on his first start in over a year with a goal and an assist, helping Arsenal complete a flawless campaign in Europe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source