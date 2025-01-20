‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Watch as we celebrate the historic victory of the Indian men's Kho Kho team, who clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 by defeating Nepal 54-36! In this exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma, captain Pratik Waikar shares his emotions after lifting the trophy, expressing his gratitude for the journey and reflecting on the importance of patience in achieving success. Don't miss this inspiring story of teamwork, determination, and triumph! Watch.