From Facebook Scroll to QAR 250,000: How a Simple Shopping Trip Earned Nepal's Ghanshyam C a Life-Changing Win in Qatar
A casual Facebook scroll led Nepal’s Ghanshyam C to a life-changing QAR 250,000 win through Mega Deals in Qatar.
What started as a casual scroll through Facebook turned into a life-changing moment for Ghanshyam C, a Nepali expat living in Qatar for nearly seven years. After spotting an ad for Mega Deals, Ghanshyam decided to verify its authenticity with a friend who had previously won — and took a chance. He purchased two tote bags worth QAR 200, received four raffle tickets, and soon found himself QAR 250,000 richer.
Entertainment
03:21
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing