    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Malayalam actor and Lt Col Mohanlal visited the landslide-hit Wayanad's Punchiri Mattam on Saturday. He was accompanied by the film director and Retd. Major Ravi and met the Territorial Army officers at the site. Over 300 lives were lost in the devastating tragedy.

    Actor Mohanlal visited the relief camp in Meppadi to offer support to those affected by the landslide disaster in Wayanad on Saturday (Aug 03). As a lieutenant colonel, he first went to the army camp before proceeding to the affected areas. After meeting with the survivors, Mohanlal returned to the disaster-stricken region of Mundakai. He was accompanied by the director and Retd Major Ravi.

    Mohanlal praised the rescue efforts of the team of armed forces and NDRF. 

    In addition, Mohanlal contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund today. This is not the first time he has supported the fund; he previously donated during the 2018 floods. Mohanlal's remarks about the rescuers dealing with the disaster had also garnered attention.

    The death toll from the Mundakkai tragedy has surpassed 300. To date, 206 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered, with DNA samples collected for identification. 206 individuals remain unaccounted for, while 86 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals. Currently, 9,328 people are residing in 91 relief camps across the district.
     

