    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Bangalore's once-utilitarian skywalk in Majestic now presents severe risks due to neglect and disrepair. With exposed wires and structural damage, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has ordered its evacuation and dismantlement to prevent potential accidents, ensuring public safety amid concerns of its collapse. The structure poses a grave threat to pedestrians and motorists alike.

    Bangalore’s pioneering skywalk, which has been part of the cityscape since the early 1990s, now presents a sorry sight of neglect and disrepair. Located in the bustling area of Majestic, this once-utilitarian bridge is fast becoming a hazard. The skywalk has significantly deteriorated, constructed three decades ago to facilitate pedestrian movement across the busy intersections near Gandhinagar, Upparapet, and the Majestic Bus Stand. The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), the city's municipal corporation, has been criticised for its lack of maintenance efforts.

    Currently, the skywalk poses a serious risk, with exposed electrical wires and structural damage that includes severe cracks. Local reports and eyewitnesses suggest that parts of the structure, such as stairs and pillars, are crumbling, with iron rods jutting out ominously. This decay has transformed the skywalk into a shelter for antisocial elements, further discouraging its use by regular commuters and shoppers visiting nearby malls.

    The situation has reached a critical point, prompting BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to issue an order to vacate the skywalk, citing the imminent danger of collapse possibly triggered by landslides. This directive comes amidst observations that the structure ominously looms over the roads below, where hundreds of vehicles pass every day, thus posing a grave threat to motorists and pedestrians alike. In light of these concerns, BBMP Commissioner Girinath has assured that steps are being taken to dismantle the hazardous skywalk as quickly as possible to prevent any potential accidents and ensure public safety.

