    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Kannada activist Narayana Gowda leads campaigns for Kannada inclusion on Bengaluru signboards. Protests target areas like Gopalan Mall, emphasizing mandatory Kannada nameplates. Activists amplify demands through citywide demonstrations for language prominence.

    Renowned Kannada activist and president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Narayana Gowda spearheaded a public awareness campaign in a call to include Kannada on signboards across Bengaluru, rallying Kannada activists for the cause. The Kannada activists took to the city's main roads, particularly in Rajajinagar's 6th phase, conducting extensive Kannada awareness campaigns. Their resounding demand for mandatory Kannada nameplates echoed through massive protests in various parts of the city, including KR Puram, Hebbala, and other prominent locations.

    Expressing their discontent, the activists targeted locations like Gopalan Mall, tearing down banners that lacked Kannada inscriptions. The absence of Kannada writing on banners was met with outrage, with activists fervently advocating for mandatory Kannada nameplates. This protest signifies a significant struggle by Kannada activists aiming to ensure the inclusion and prominence of the Kannada language on public signages across Bengaluru.

