'Maulana Tejashwi Yadav’? BJP Accuses RJD of Choosing Sharia Over Constitution
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia launched a fierce attack on RJD, calling Tejashwi Yadav as 'Maulana' and accusing him of preferring Sharia over the Constitution. Bhatia slammed RJD for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill and alleged the party disrespects Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision. He claimed RJD's appeasement politics threatens Modi’s mission to uplift Dalits, women, and backward classes. The BJP vowed to defend the Constitution against communal narratives.
Related Video
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing