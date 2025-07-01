'Maulana Tejashwi Yadav’? BJP Accuses RJD of Choosing Sharia Over Constitution

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia launched a fierce attack on RJD, calling Tejashwi Yadav as 'Maulana' and accusing him of preferring Sharia over the Constitution. Bhatia slammed RJD for opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill and alleged the party disrespects Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision. He claimed RJD's appeasement politics threatens Modi’s mission to uplift Dalits, women, and backward classes. The BJP vowed to defend the Constitution against communal narratives.