  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Dec 10, 2021, 9:33 AM IST

    It turned out to be a thrilling clash between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC). In Game 23 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, the former managed to walk away despite intense competition from the latter with a 4-2 win. Meanwhile, the champion's head coach Des Buckingham is delighted with the win, especially the fightback his boys put.

    Also, Buckingham has asserted that he expects every player on the bench to impact whenever promoted onto the pitch. He credited his boys for showing tremendous resilience while leading 3-2 and scoring the fourth winning goal. However, he took nothing away from JFC, as he felt that Owen Coyle is doing a great job in training the side, evident by its performance this season.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22) - Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    "I want our teams to play attractive football, quick football. I want to enjoy watching us from the sidelines. We will continue to do that. Yes, we would like clean sheets, but if it detracts from the style of football and that means committing numbers forward, we just need to be better at certain times in the game to make sure we don't give the ball away in dangerous areas," he said during MCFC's post-match press conference that you can watch above.

    Recent Videos

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding here is how the bride's organic mehendi was prepared drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Here is how the bride’s organic mehendi was prepared

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Must See

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025
    Video Icon
    World News

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India's most senior General who died in service-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service