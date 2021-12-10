ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

It turned out to be a thrilling clash between defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC). In Game 23 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, the former managed to walk away despite intense competition from the latter with a 4-2 win. Meanwhile, the champion's head coach Des Buckingham is delighted with the win, especially the fightback his boys put.

Also, Buckingham has asserted that he expects every player on the bench to impact whenever promoted onto the pitch. He credited his boys for showing tremendous resilience while leading 3-2 and scoring the fourth winning goal. However, he took nothing away from JFC, as he felt that Owen Coyle is doing a great job in training the side, evident by its performance this season.

"I want our teams to play attractive football, quick football. I want to enjoy watching us from the sidelines. We will continue to do that. Yes, we would like clean sheets, but if it detracts from the style of football and that means committing numbers forward, we just need to be better at certain times in the game to make sure we don't give the ball away in dangerous areas," he said during MCFC's post-match press conference that you can watch above.