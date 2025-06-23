Strait of Hormuz Tension Rises | India Says 'We're Ready'
As the Iran-Israel war escalates, Iran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. strike on June 22. The move could choke a vital global oil route, affecting India and China. However, India’s Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the country is prepared with sufficient reserves and diversified imports. Experts warn a shutdown could shake the global economy and spike oil price.
