    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 1): ATK Mohun Bagan dominates Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 (WATCH)

    Nov 20, 2021, 12:03 PM IST

    It was a brilliant start to the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Runner-up from last season, ATK Mohun Bagan faced off against Kerala Blasters and produced a dominating performance to seal a 4-2 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday. Consequently, ATKMB has outright proved that it is up for another title-challenging season, and is ready to give a tough time to any side coming at it, including the defending champion Mumbai City.

    Hugo Boumous (3', 39') and Liston Colaco (50'), brought in for upwards of ₹3.5 crore, paid instant dividends by scoring the goals. Roy Krishna (27' P), too, did not fail to capitalise from the spot, yet again amongst the goals. For Blasters, young enigma Sahal Abdul Samad (24') thought he had equalised, but in vain.

    ALSO WATCH: Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

    As a result of this win, ATKMB walked away with the three points to claim the top spot on the opening day, but it's a long road ahead. Since Kerala Blasters entered the game with a strong pre-season, ATK Mohun Bagan would be happy with the performance. Bagan plays the famous Kolkata derby next weekend while Blasters faces NorthEast United on Thursday. Watch the match highlights above.

