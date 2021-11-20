Is ISL 2021-22 a beginning for NorthEast United FC? Here's what Khalid Jamil, Alison Kharsyntiew have to say

The ball has been rolled for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 from Friday. In Game 2, NorthEast United FC would be taking on former champion Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. NEUFC was impressive last season, reaching the semis, while its coaches feel that the new season would again be a new beginning for the side.

Speaking ahead of its opening game, NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil said that the match against BFC would be a big challenge for the side, as it happens to be a quality side, and despite its poor performance last season, it cannot be taken lightly. He also announced that Subhasish Roy, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara and Hernan Santan would perform the leadership duties throughout the season.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew said, "We have to be very focused. We have to work very hard and give our best. We need to show character. If we give our best and stay focused, success will automatically come. Expectations are high this season. We need a good start. We have to play as a team. Talking about the present, all teams are on a good level. They have quality foreigners, and the Indians are also good." Watch the full press conference video above.