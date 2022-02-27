Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Feb 27, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    It will be an exciting clash between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Game 104 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). On Sunday, the match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa). Before the game, the ATKMB head coach has clarified that his side is already under pressure and will not take any more of it.

    Speaking ahead of the match, Ferrando commented that it has been difficult for ATKMB to perform consistently due to the number of injuries piling up. However, he asserted that he had complete faith in the team until the last moment. He also hailed how the side has been working hard to get the desired results over the past few weeks.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103) - Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    “The most crucial point is that Bengaluru FC has an apparent attack and defence plan. In attack, along with Cleiton Silva, they have three up-front. They control the space and attack. If you watch the games during the season, they are continuing the same plan, and from my point of view, it is a good plan because it is clear. And, in defence, they are good because everybody’s working in pressing, in the timings. It’s not that two-three players are working, all the players are trying to pass, and I think these two points are essential,” added Ferrando during the pre-match presser.

