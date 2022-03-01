ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

It was another premature performance from NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, both teams settled for a 1-1 draw. In the meantime, NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil has clarified his future with the club.

After the draw, Jamil revealed that he has a year of his contract remaining with NEUFC but is uncertain about the future. However, he was relieved with the draw as it ensured NEUFC would not finish at the bottom of the table, while it was also some motivation for his players. He was also grateful to have got chances to guide the side in the last seven-eight games.

"Talking about the club, they gave us everything. Whatever I told them, they gave us. There is no complaint about it. Talking about this only was a big problem in our football, that we didn't win the games initially. Then, in the middle, we got injuries to some players. Then, we brought in new players, and they also needed some time. Then, I tried my best in seven-eight matches, and then, a new person came in, and he also tried. So, it was a mix," Jamil quoted during the post-match press conference.