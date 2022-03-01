Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Mar 1, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    It was another premature performance from NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) against SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Game 104 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, both teams settled for a 1-1 draw. In the meantime, NEUFC head coach Khalid Jamil has clarified his future with the club.

    After the draw, Jamil revealed that he has a year of his contract remaining with NEUFC but is uncertain about the future. However, he was relieved with the draw as it ensured NEUFC would not finish at the bottom of the table, while it was also some motivation for his players. He was also grateful to have got chances to guide the side in the last seven-eight games.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104) - SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    "Talking about the club, they gave us everything. Whatever I told them, they gave us. There is no complaint about it. Talking about this only was a big problem in our football, that we didn't win the games initially. Then, in the middle, we got injuries to some players. Then, we brought in new players, and they also needed some time. Then, I tried my best in seven-eight matches, and then, a new person came in, and he also tried. So, it was a mix," Jamil quoted during the post-match press conference.

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days