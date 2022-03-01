ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

Game 104 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw SC East Bengal (SCEB) take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, both teams settled for a pale 1-1 draw, while both remain out of semis contention. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw eight chances being created, including a save from NEUFC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. However, Marco Sahanek put NEUFC ahead at the stroke of half-time, thanks to his solo measure. After another save from Michu, it was NEUFC 1-0 at half-time. Five more initial attempts came in the second half, including three saves, while a couple of them were from Michu.

Nonetheless, Patrick Flottmann of NEUFC committed a foul on Fran Sota to hand SCEB a penalty, which Antonio Perosevic successfully converted to draw the equaliser. There were 12 efforts made thereon, including a save from each keeper. But, none of them was to any avail, with both teams settling for a point at the full-time whistle.