Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Feb 26, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    It was innovative gameplay by Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. On Friday, JFC played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and edged past with a 3-2 win, edging a step closer to the semis. Meanwhile, Owen Coyle is backing JFC to finish at the top of the table.

    After the win, Coyle stated that while JFC was the better team, his boys' mistakes gave NEUFC a remote chance to bounce back. Although he credited NEUFC for capitalising on JFC's mistakes, he admitted that it made JFC more determined to go for the win. He felt that since NEUFC is already out of the semis race, it is now dangerous, with nothing to lose.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 101) - JFC NEARS SEMIS BERTH WITH 3-2 WIN OVER NEUFC

    "Well, I don't think it's key to conceding the two goals, but I do believe that when Peter is here, we do look and feel a lot more secure. He's a leader. He's an organiser. He's a winner. And then that's no disrespect to anybody else who comes in. He's a top centre back in the league. Of course, his knee locked in the first half. So, we'll have to look at what doesn't look great at this moment in time. And, we have three games and within seven days. That being said, as always, we're going to hope we get him back. But that gives other people an opportunity to come in. So, whoever has always been asked to come has given his very best for the Jamshedpur FC, and that's what we need," Coyle concluded during the post-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2
    World News

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw
    India News

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine