ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

It was innovative gameplay by Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. On Friday, JFC played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and edged past with a 3-2 win, edging a step closer to the semis. Meanwhile, Owen Coyle is backing JFC to finish at the top of the table.

After the win, Coyle stated that while JFC was the better team, his boys' mistakes gave NEUFC a remote chance to bounce back. Although he credited NEUFC for capitalising on JFC's mistakes, he admitted that it made JFC more determined to go for the win. He felt that since NEUFC is already out of the semis race, it is now dangerous, with nothing to lose.

"Well, I don't think it's key to conceding the two goals, but I do believe that when Peter is here, we do look and feel a lot more secure. He's a leader. He's an organiser. He's a winner. And then that's no disrespect to anybody else who comes in. He's a top centre back in the league. Of course, his knee locked in the first half. So, we'll have to look at what doesn't look great at this moment in time. And, we have three games and within seven days. That being said, as always, we're going to hope we get him back. But that gives other people an opportunity to come in. So, whoever has always been asked to come has given his very best for the Jamshedpur FC, and that's what we need," Coyle concluded during the post-match presser.