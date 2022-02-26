Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Feb 26, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Game 101 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a brilliant match between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC). On Friday, JFC played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) and walked away with a 3-2 win, edging a step closer to the semis. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw six chances being created, including a save from JFC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP before Seiminlen Doungel headed in and gave JFC the lead in the 35th following a cross-assist from Mobashir Rahman. After an attack from each, it was JFC that led at half-time. The second half saw three initial attempts, including a save from NEUFC keeper Mirshad Michu, while Greg Stewart doubled JFC's lead in the 59th after a Mobashir Rahman assist.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 100) - ATKMB MISSES OUT ON TOP SPOT WITH 1-1 DRAW VS OFC

    Four more efforts came in, including another save from Rehenesh, as Laldanmawia Ralte pulled one back for NEUFC in the 66th in a lone measure. A couple of minutes later, Marcelinho equalised after a through-ball assist from Pragyan Sundar Gogoi. Four more chances were created, including two saves from Michu before Jordan Murray scored the winner for JFC in the 86th, thanks to Stewart's assist. Following four more attacks, JFC managed to walk away with the three points at the full-time whistle.

