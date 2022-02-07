  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Feb 7, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Game 83 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) going down to defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Sunday, MCFC won the tie 1-0. CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic rued his side after the match, being stuck in transition during the game.

    After the loss, Bandovic confessed that the defeat was a difficult pill to swallow. However, he lauded CFC for giving reasonable effort and displaying a good character. He also admitted that it might get difficult for CFC to make it to the semis hereon, but the side will utilise the faintest of chances from now on.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 83): MUMBAI CITY ENDS WINLESS RUN AS VIKRAM'S STRIKE SINKS CHENNAIYIN FC

    "They are a direct rival, and they are an outstanding team, but today, we played a good game against them. They have good players and are a good team, so of course, they have taken the three points, but we need to keep playing and keep believing that we can do it," reckoned Bandovic while speaking during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.

