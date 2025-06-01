Owaisi in Algeria Embarrasses Pakistan Again | FULL SPEECH

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking in Algeria as part of an All-Party Delegation, slammed Pakistan, calling it the 'epicentre of Takfirism.' He drew sharp parallels between Pakistan-based terror groups and outfits like Daesh and Al-Qaeda, saying their ideology falsely claims religious sanction. Owaisi firmly stated, 'Islam does not allow killing.' His bold remarks received strong international attention.