Owaisi in Algeria Embarrasses Pakistan Again | FULL SPEECH
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking in Algeria as part of an All-Party Delegation, slammed Pakistan, calling it the 'epicentre of Takfirism.' He drew sharp parallels between Pakistan-based terror groups and outfits like Daesh and Al-Qaeda, saying their ideology falsely claims religious sanction. Owaisi firmly stated, 'Islam does not allow killing.' His bold remarks received strong international attention.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing