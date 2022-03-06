Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Mumbai City suffered a 1-2 loss to Hyderabad FC in Game 108 of 2021-22 ISL. As the former missed out on the semis, catch the match highlights here.

    Mar 6, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    Game 108 of the Indian Super League (ISL) saw defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) go up against Hyderabad FC (HFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, MCFC suffered a slender 1-2 defeat, missing out on the semis. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw four initial chances, including a couple of saves from MCFC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa before Rohit Danu handed HFC the lead in the 14th, thanks to Juanan's corner assist. It was followed by 12 more attacks, including three saves, while a couple came from Lachenpa again, as Joel Chianese doubled HFC's lead in the 41st, following Mohammad Yasir's assist. After three more attempts, it was 2-0 for HFC at half-time.

    The subsequent half saw six initial efforts before Mourtada Fall pulled one back for MCFC in the 76th after Cássio Gabriel provided him with an assist from a free-kick. Nine more chances came in, including another save from Lachenpa. Nevertheless, HFC managed to stay strong defensively, getting the job done and gaining the three points, thus knocking MCFC out of the race.

