ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

It was one-sided domination from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) over former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 102 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday, KBFC produced a 3-0 win to stay in semis contention. Meanwhile, KBFC manager Ivan Vukomanovic has admitted that most top sides have struggled this season.

Following the win, Vukomanovic lauded CFC as a great team and was surprised to see it struggling throughout the season. He also heaped praise on Rahul KP and Chencho Gyeltshen for doing a fine job for KBFC throughout the season and that their contributions have kept KBFC in the semis race. He also had a particular respect for Adrian Luna.

"In the first half, we had difficulties going through the lines to find the space to find the openings to run through the channels. And then in the second half, after talking to the dressing room, we created more chances, we were more clinical, we were more efficient, and that resulted in the goals. So, after the first goal, we opened up and then the opponent had to come a little bit higher. It opened for us some other possibilities, resulting in the other goals. So, of course, in the end, I still believe I think they're an excellent team, and they deserve to be higher up the table," Vukomanovic said during the post-match presser.