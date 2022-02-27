Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Feb 27, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    It was one-sided domination from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) over former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Game 102 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday, KBFC produced a 3-0 win to stay in semis contention. Meanwhile, KBFC manager Ivan Vukomanovic has admitted that most top sides have struggled this season.

    Following the win, Vukomanovic lauded CFC as a great team and was surprised to see it struggling throughout the season. He also heaped praise on Rahul KP and Chencho Gyeltshen for doing a fine job for KBFC throughout the season and that their contributions have kept KBFC in the semis race. He also had a particular respect for Adrian Luna.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 102): KERALA THRASHES CHENNAIYIN 3-0 TO STAY ALIVE FOR SEMIS

    "In the first half, we had difficulties going through the lines to find the space to find the openings to run through the channels. And then in the second half, after talking to the dressing room, we created more chances, we were more clinical, we were more efficient, and that resulted in the goals. So, after the first goal, we opened up and then the opponent had to come a little bit higher. It opened for us some other possibilities, resulting in the other goals. So, of course, in the end, I still believe I think they're an excellent team, and they deserve to be higher up the table," Vukomanovic said during the post-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai City FC back in top four after 2-0 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 103): Mumbai back in top four after 2-0 win over Goa

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala Blasters thrashes Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 102): Kerala thrashes Chennaiyin 3-0 to stay alive for semis

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT
    India News

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw
    India News

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm
    India News

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine