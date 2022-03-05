Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Game 106 of ISL 2021-22 saw Jamshedpur FC sail past Odisha FC 5-1. However, Owen Coyle gave credit to OFC for making it difficult for JFC.

    Mar 5, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    It was a thunderous outing from Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 106 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, JFC pummelled OFC 5-1. While it looked easy for JFC, head coach Owen Coyle admitted that it wasn’t the case.

    After the win, Coyle reckoned that OFC made it difficult for JFC to get the three points. However, he lauded his boys for scripting a deserving success and believed that the opening two goals set the pace for the rich win. He is now focused on the upcoming final league game against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) that would decide who takes the League Shield.

    “We finished with 27 points last year. There was a lot of work to do. I inherited eleven players at the club. This year, when I was able to change the players and bring in the players, I wanted that reflect on how my team plays. That’s what we have to continue with. The past is behind us now. It can’t affect what is in front of us. The only thing I am thinking of right now is recovery and preparing for the season’s biggest game,” Coyle remarked during the post-match presser.

