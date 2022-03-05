ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 5-1 in Game 106 of ISL 2021-22. Catch all the match highlights here.

Game 106 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Jamshedpur FC (JFC) decimate Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, JFC bamboozled past with a 5-1 win while it virtually sealed its League Shield. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw eight initial attacks, including a couple of saves from OFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. However, in the 23rd, Chima Chukwu put JFC in the lead through a free-kick. Three minutes later, he scored his brace to double JFC's lead, while four attempts later, Paul Ramfangzauva pulled one back for OFC in a solo effort at the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw an initial chance from OFC before Ritwik Das scored the third for JFC in the 54th, thanks to Greg Stewart's assist, while four attacks later, in the 71st, Jordan Murray put in the fourth after another assist from Stewart. A couple of minutes later, OFC's Jonathas was handed his second yellow of the match, leading to him being sent off. Four more attempts came in, including an effort from Stewart hitting the bar before Ishan Pandita scored the winner for JFC in the 87th, thanks to Laldinliana Renthlei's assistance. After three more chances, it was an emphatic 5-1 win for JFC.