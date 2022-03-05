Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

    Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 5-1 in Game 106 of ISL 2021-22. Catch all the match highlights here.

    Mar 5, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Game 106 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Jamshedpur FC (JFC) decimate Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Friday, JFC bamboozled past with a 5-1 win while it virtually sealed its League Shield. You can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half saw eight initial attacks, including a couple of saves from OFC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. However, in the 23rd, Chima Chukwu put JFC in the lead through a free-kick. Three minutes later, he scored his brace to double JFC's lead, while four attempts later, Paul Ramfangzauva pulled one back for OFC in a solo effort at the stroke of half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 105) - ATKMB CONFIRMS SEMIS SPOT WITH 1-0 WIN VS CFC

    The second half saw an initial chance from OFC before Ritwik Das scored the third for JFC in the 54th, thanks to Greg Stewart's assist, while four attacks later, in the 71st, Jordan Murray put in the fourth after another assist from Stewart. A couple of minutes later, OFC's Jonathas was handed his second yellow of the match, leading to him being sent off. Four more attempts came in, including an effort from Stewart hitting the bar before Ishan Pandita scored the winner for JFC in the 87th, thanks to Laldinliana Renthlei's assistance. After three more chances, it was an emphatic 5-1 win for JFC.

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb
    India News

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war
    World News

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm
    India News

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi