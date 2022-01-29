  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Jan 29, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Game 74 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw an intense fight out between Jamshedpur FC (JFC) and FC Goa (FCG). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa), JFC secured a 1-0 win, thanks to Daniel Chima Chukwu's sole strike. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw a great defensive approach from both sides, with only six scoring chances being registered. While Goa's Airam Cabrera hit the bar in the 27th, JFC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP pulled off a save the same minute, as both sides remained goalless at the half-time break. The opening attack in the second half, at 48th, saw Chukwu fire in the eventual winner, thanks to Laldinliana Renthle's through-ball assist.

    There were 11 more attempts registered thereon. While Rehenesh pulled off yet another save, Goa hit the bat a couple of times again, as it was unsuccessful at scoring. With luck forbidding, JFC walked away with the three points. While JFC has risen to second, Goa stays at ninth place.

