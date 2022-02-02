  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Feb 2, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It was a last-gasp draw for FC Goa (FCG) in Game 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday against Odisha FC (OFC), Goa pulled off a 1-1 draw, thanks to Alexander Romario Jesuraj injury-time header. In the meantime, Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has urged his players to step up and give more effort into winning games.

    After the draw, Pereira proclaimed that it would have been highly heart-breaking for the Goan players to lose the match. However, he rued some failed chances and feels that they should have converted those into goals. However, he was pleased with the draw, along with the effort his side put in this match, which was their best.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 78): LATE ALEXANDER JESURAJ STRIKE HELPS FC GOA LEVEL WITH ODISHA FC 1-1

    "We are a team where we keep the ball and look to create opportunities, which we did today. I think we did well going forward. Yes, this has been a weakness in this season, converting those chances. In every match, we have created chances but couldn't convert them. And, that has been our downfall this season," noted Pereira while speaking during the post-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Must See

    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'