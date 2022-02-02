ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

It was a last-gasp draw for FC Goa (FCG) in Game 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday against Odisha FC (OFC), Goa pulled off a 1-1 draw, thanks to Alexander Romario Jesuraj injury-time header. In the meantime, Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has urged his players to step up and give more effort into winning games.

After the draw, Pereira proclaimed that it would have been highly heart-breaking for the Goan players to lose the match. However, he rued some failed chances and feels that they should have converted those into goals. However, he was pleased with the draw, along with the effort his side put in this match, which was their best.

"We are a team where we keep the ball and look to create opportunities, which we did today. I think we did well going forward. Yes, this has been a weakness in this season, converting those chances. In every match, we have created chances but couldn't convert them. And, that has been our downfall this season," noted Pereira while speaking during the post-match presser. You can watch it entirely above.