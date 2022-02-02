  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Feb 2, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Game 78 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw an intense clash between FC Goa (FCG) and Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, it all ended square 1-1, as both stay in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, you can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw 17 attacks being registered, while seven saves were made, with four coming from OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. Nevertheless, none of the shots could find the back of the net, as it ended goalless at half-time. The following half saw six initial attempts, including a save each.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 77): FIVE-STAR HYDERABAD FC, BARTHOLOMEW OGBECHE FLATTEN NORTHEAST UNITED

    However, Goa's Alberto Noguera committed a foul upon Javi Hernández inside the box, as Jonathas successfully converted the resulting penalty in the 60th minute to hand OFC the lead. It was followed by 11 more efforts, including a save from Arshdeep, while Jerry Mawihmingthanga of OFC hit the post in the 75th.

    Nonetheless, three minutes into the injury time, Alexander Romario Jesuraj headed in the equaliser after an assist from Airam Cabrera via a cross, as Goa managed to secure a point for itself. Evidently, OFC was left heartbroken. While OFC is placed eighth, Goa stays a place below, at ninth.

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Must See

    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs
    Video Icon
    India News

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb
    Video Icon
    Budget 2022

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'