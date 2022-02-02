ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

Game 78 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw an intense clash between FC Goa (FCG) and Odisha FC (OFC). Played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday, it all ended square 1-1, as both stay in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, you can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 17 attacks being registered, while seven saves were made, with four coming from OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. Nevertheless, none of the shots could find the back of the net, as it ended goalless at half-time. The following half saw six initial attempts, including a save each.

However, Goa's Alberto Noguera committed a foul upon Javi Hernández inside the box, as Jonathas successfully converted the resulting penalty in the 60th minute to hand OFC the lead. It was followed by 11 more efforts, including a save from Arshdeep, while Jerry Mawihmingthanga of OFC hit the post in the 75th.

Nonetheless, three minutes into the injury time, Alexander Romario Jesuraj headed in the equaliser after an assist from Airam Cabrera via a cross, as Goa managed to secure a point for itself. Evidently, OFC was left heartbroken. While OFC is placed eighth, Goa stays a place below, at ninth.