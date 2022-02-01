ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 77): Five-star Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche flatten NorthEast United

It turned out to be an absolute demolition by Hyderabad FC (HFC). It battered NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 5-0 in Game 77 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Monday to stay atop the points table. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw an initial attack from each side, while HFC's Joao Victor hit the post before Bartholomew Ogbeche fired HFC into the lead in the second minute following a play from the corner. There were 13 more attempts made thereon, including three saves, while a couple of them came from NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury. Nevertheless, Akash Mishra doubled the lead right at the stroke of half-time, thanks to Joel Chianese's cross assist from the corner, as it was 2-0 for HFC at half-time.

The second half saw four initial efforts before Ogbeche triple the lead in the 59th after Chianese came up with a headed assist from a free-kick. Ten more scoring chances were created, including a save each, while NEUFC's Pragyan Sundar Gogoi hit the post before Nikhil Poojary scored the fourth in the 83rd after Sahil Tavora's assist. After another HFC attack, Edu García scored the fifth following a through-ball assist from Javi Siverio in the 87th. It was followed by an attempt each, as it all ended in HFC's favour.