ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

It would be an exciting clash to witness, as FC Goa (FCG) takes on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Game 92 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Tuesday. Both teams continue to be in contention for the semis. As ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando faces his old side, he believes that the clash would be different than the last time, during which ATKMB won.

Ahead of the match, Ferrando said that Goa's performance has been good of late, as its squad is excellent and has reasonable players. He also hailed its recent 5-0 winning performance against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Likewise, he feels that Goa's mentality and teamwork are strengths that could make life difficult for the opponents.

"I think the match now is different as the process is not the same for all the clubs. Some clubs had problems with quarantine, positive Covid-19 cases, separate groups of positive and negative cases in training. In all clubs, the situation is difficult. It's not possible to improve day by day or training session by training session or game by game. Every team makes the team depending on the available players, but it's the same for all the teams. So this game against FC Goa on Tuesday will be different from the last meeting," Ferrando stated during ATKMB's pre-match presser. Watch it wholly above.