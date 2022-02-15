ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

Game 91 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a close contest between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, KBFC managed to walk away with a 1-0 win. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 12 attacks, including three saves from SCEB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. However, none of the shots was to any avail, as it was all square at half-time. The second half saw an attempt from each before Enes Sipovic headed in the opener to put KBFC in the lead in the 48th minute, Lalthathanga Khawlhring's cross-assist from the corner.

It was followed by eight more efforts, including a save from each keeper. However, there were no further goals, as Sipovic's strike turned out to be the eventual winner. While KBFC attained the three points, it has risen to the third spot, as SCEB stays in the tenth, already out of the semis race. KBFC takes on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) next on Saturday, while SCEB is up against defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) next Tuesday.