Manipur Choked: Lifeline Highways Blocked Amid Ethnic Crisis

Manipur’s National Highways 02 and 37, its vital lifelines, are being paralyzed. Ethnic unrest since May 2023 has sparked relentless blockades, protests, and barricades, cutting off food, fuel, and medical supplies. As supply chains crumble, prices soar and hospitals, schools, and livelihoods are highly affected. Locals and observers label these blockades unlawful, and the human cost is growing daily.