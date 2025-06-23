Pakistan Condemns Trump’s Iran Strikes, A Day After Nominating Him for Nobel Peace Prize
In a diplomatic turnaround, Pakistan condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling them a breach of international law. The rebuke came just a day after Islamabad nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, hailing him as a 'genuine peacemaker' for defusing last month’s India-Pakistan conflict. Pakistan urged dialogue over aggression, stating diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving the Iran crisis.
