ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

Game 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Friday. The match will be necessary from SCEB, as the side remains in the hunt for its maiden tournament win, having been winless in the opening three games.

While CFC won the opening two games, it would be aiming for a hat-trick. Meanwhile, ahead of the lash, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic has asserted that his side will have to recover fast from the back-to-back games being played, besides improving physically and tactically. Also, he reckoned that the side follows the opponents, including their training session and plans accordingly.

“Of course, we can improve. It isn’t easy to field a team in two months. Of course, we can play better, but this needs time, this work, physically, tactically. In December, we will have a game every three-four days, so we are not going to have any time for more work. But, we need to improve, and I hope that we will play better, but till now, I am satisfied with the team, despite all the difficulties we have had from the start,” he said during the pre-match press conference that you can watch above.